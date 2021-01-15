Delhi HC Judge Recuses Herself From Hearing Plea Against WhatsApp's New Privacy Policy

Justice Prathibha M Singh, who was heading a single-judge bench of Delhi High Court, recused herself from hearing a plea seeking direction for an injunction against the updated Privacy Policy by Whatsapp. The matter has been listed for further hearing on Monday before another bench.

As per WhatsApp's counsel Mukul Rohatgi, an email was sent by WhatsApp to the court in the morning to which the bench has taken strong objection. The email has since been withdrawn.

Plea against Whatsapp in Delhi HC

The plea was filed by advocate Chaitanya Rohilla who stated that the Facebook-owned messaging app changed its Privacy Policy in "most arbitrary manner" and had made it compulsory for its users to accept its terms and conditions, failing which the accounts and services would be terminated after February 8, 2021, for the respective user. The petitioner said that the changed policy violates the Right to Privacy of the citizens of India, which is a fundamental right guaranteed in the Part-III of the Constitution of India.

He sought to direct the Centre to lay down guidelines in the exercise of its powers under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and under the Constitution of India to ensure that Respondent Whatsapp does not share any data of its users with any third party or Facebook and its companies for any purpose whatsoever.

The petitioner has also sought to issue a writ of mandamus for an injunction against the updated Privacy Policy by Whatsapp with immediate effect and to issue guidelines or directions to ensure that any change in Privacy Policy by WhatsApp carried out strictly in accordance with the Fundamental Rights guaranteed in Part-III of the Constitution till such time as rules/guidelines are framed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

Open to answering any queries from govt: Whatsapp

Meanwhile, under the radar over its recent privacy policy update, WhatsApp on Thursday said it is open to answering any questions from the government on the issue and is aware that the company will have to "compete" for users' trust with rivals such as Signal. In an interview to PTI, WhatsApp Global Head Will Cathcart said the company remains committed to privacy and security of users across India and will continue to explain to users that their messages are end-to-end encrypted.

"We know we have to compete for users' trust when it comes to privacy and that's very good for the world. People should have choices in how they communicate and feel confident that no one else can see their chats," Cathcart said. Asked if the government has sought clarification on the matter, Cathcart said, "We remain available to answer any questions and to explain our continued commitment to the privacy and security of users across India."

According to PTI sources, the government is examining and evaluating the recent privacy policy update announced by WhatsApp and discussions are on within the IT Ministry over the implications of the recent move by the messaging platform.

(With agency inputs)