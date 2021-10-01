Delhi HC Orders Juvenile Justice Board To Terminate 'petty Offence Cases' Of Over One Year

In a key development, on October 1, the Delhi High Court directed the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) to terminate all cases pertaining to petty offences against minors or juveniles with immediate effect, where an impending inquiry has remained inconclusive for any period longer than one year.

In view of Section 14 of the Juvenile Justice Act, the Delhi HC held that the aforementioned scenarios should stand terminated regardless of whether the child or juvenile in concern has been produced before the JJB in the national capital.

Further, the Court said that a formal order closing all such matters shall be passed by the JJBs in each file within two weeks from the date of the current order.

"In so far as cases against children/juveniles who are alleged to have committed petty offences, where inquiries are pending for between 6 months and one year, the State is directed to apprise this court of the number of such cases pending in each JJB in Delhi along with the date of institution of the inquiry and the date of the first production (if any) in each case, within 10 days from the date of this order, so that further necessary directions in that behalf may be passed by this court," the Delhi HC ordered.

Section 14 of the Act provides that an inquiry in a juvenile matter shall be completed within a stipulated period of four months from the date of the first production of the minor before the Board unless the period is extended for a maximum of 2 more months by JJB. The same section also states that if enquiry on petty offences remains inconclusive even after the extended period, the proceedings shall stand terminated.

A Division Bench comprising Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani, while pronouncing the order, said,

"In all cases alleging petty offences against children/juveniles, where the inquiry has been pending and remains inconclusive for longer than one year, regardless of whether the subject child/juvenile has been produced before the JJB, all such inquiries shall stand terminated with immediate effect."

The Delhi HC also clarified that any children/juveniles detained pursuant to such impending inquiries might be released with immediate effect and formal orders must not be awaited.

"In issuing this direction we take note of the fact that when a report/final report is filed alleging a petty offence, it is the State's own case, that the subject is a child or juvenile. We are passing these directions ex debito justitiae (stated of a remedy that the court has no discretion to refuse), to correct an error in the judicial dispensation, since we believe there is no justification in keeping such matters pending any longer, " the court said.

The Bench has listed the matter for further hearing on October 12.

Notably, as per statistics shared by the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR), nearly 1903 petty cases are pending in accordance with Section 14 of the Juvenile Justice Act that must be terminated. It was brought to the attention of the court that over 795 cases pertaining to petty offences committed by juveniles are pending across six JJBs in Delhi since June 30, 2020. Overlong pendency increased during the pandemic as minors were not produced before the Board owing to shutdown amid COVID.