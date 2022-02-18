Delhi HC Orders 'no Defamatory Remarks Online/offline' Against Novelist Vikram Sampath

In a major relief to novelist Dr Vikram Sampath, the Delhi High Court, on Friday, in an interim order restrained historians from publishing any defamatory content, online or offline, against the author of a two-volume biography on Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

The order holds relevance against a suit filed by Sampath against historian Audrey Tuschke and others in relation to a letter addressed to the Royal Historical Society, London, alleging plagiarism in the author's publications, including Savarkar's biography. It was submitted to Delhi HC that the author indulged in defamatory posts on Twitter too.

The defendants namely, Tuschke, Rohit Chopra and Ananya Chakravarti were directed by the Court to refrain from publishing content that is defamatory to his work on Savarkar.

Delhi HC orders in favour of Vikram Sampath

A Delhi HC single-judge bench comprising Justice Amit Bansal, during the hearing, took note of Twitter's submissions that they would erase tweets containing the defendants' letter to Royal Historical Society's President Emma Griffin accusing the Indian author of plagiarism. However, no interim order was passed against the micro-blogging site.

"In my view, plaintiff has made prima facie case for ad interim the continued publication of said letter has been causing considerable damage to plaintiff's reputation and career. Balance of convenience is in favour of the plaintiff (Sampath) and irreparable damage will be caused if the injunction is not granted. Consequently, till the next date of hearing, the defendants are restrained from publishing the letter or any other defamatory material on Twitter as well as any other online or offline platforms."

Defendants were issued a summon by the Delhi HC and listed the matter for further hearing on April 1, 2022.

Notably, Sampath had approached the Delhi HC seeking Rs 2 crore in a damage suit from members who penned the letter to the society.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Sampath's lawyer Raghav Awasthi said, "Ultimately, we told the court that the letter has very conveniently erased facts that I have cited extensive footnotes, the sources and that it was a speech, not an article."

As long as references are made, it cannot amount to plagiarism, he added.