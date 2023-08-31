Delhi HC Orders Omar Abdullah To Pay Rs 1.5L Per Month As Maintenance To Estranged Wife

The Delhi High Court has ordered Omar Abdullah, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, to pay ₹1.5 lakh per month as maintenance to estranged wife Payal Abdullah. The court further directed Abdullah to pay ₹60,000 per month for the education of his son. The HC order comes after Payal Adullah filed a petition in the High Court in July 2018 challenging an order of April 26, 2018 of the trial court.

The trial court had in 2016 dismissed Omar Abdullah's plea for divorce, holding that he failed to prove "irretrievable breakdown of the marriage" and his claims of "cruelty or desertion".

In proceedings under section 125 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC), the trial court had granted interim maintenance of ₹75,000 per month to Payal Abdullah and ₹25,000 to their son, till he turns 18.

Payal Abdullah moved the High Court seeking enhancement of the same. She argued that the maintenance awarded is too low and that their sons are not old enough to take care of their expenses and have to depend on their parents to pursue their education and their daily expenditures.

Omar Abdullah, opposing the plea for maintenance, had earlier told the court that his estranged wife Payal Abdullah earns a significant income to lead a "lavish lifestyle" and therefore is not entitled to any maintenance. "She (Payal) has greater means than respondent (Omar), which has been tried to conceal," said a reply filed by Omar's counsel on being asked by the court.

Earlier in 2021, citing that his matrimonial dispute lingers in the Delhi High Court, allegedly because his wife’s advocate is not consenting to video-conferencing during proceedings, Abdullah moved the Supreme Court challenging an HC circular mandating that both parties in a case need to agree for hearing via remote mode.

The apex court however, refused the plea for early hearing and said the matter would be taken up in due course.