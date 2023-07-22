Delhi HC Orders Tejpal, Tehelka To Pay Rs 2 Cr To Maj Gen Ahluwalia In Defamation Case

The Delhi High Court has awarded Rs 2 crore to an Indian Army officer for the reputational damage he suffered as a result of a news portal's 2001 "expose" that claimed he was involved in corruption in the defence procurement process.

On Friday, Justice Neena Bansal Krishna ordered Tehelka.Com, its owner M/s Buffalo Communications, its proprietor Tarun Tejpal, and two reporters, Aniruddha Bahal and Mathew Samuel, to pay the damages in response to a case filed by Major General M S Ahluwalia.

The news outlet, Tehelka, had published a report named, "Operation West End", on March 13, 2001, claiming corruption in defence negotiations involving the acquisition of new defence equipment.

The court noted that a 23-year-old apology was "not only inadequate but is meaningless" and that there couldn't be a more egregious instance of seriously harming the character of an honourable army commander.

However, the court ruled that the plaintiff was unable to demonstrate that Zee Telefilm Ltd. and its staff committed any acts of libel by airing the disputed report as a result of a deal with the news portal, the PTI reported.

The court noted that in addition to having his reputation damaged by severe corruption claims, the plaintiff also had an overall decline in public opinion, which no amount of later denial could make right.

The court in its order stated that, "Truth is considered to be the best vindication against slander as wisely quoted by Abraham Lincoln. Yet, truth lacks the potency to restore the reputation that one loses in eyes of a society which is always quick to judge. The disconsolate reality is that wealth lost can always be earned back; howbeit, the scar to one's repute once etched in the soul, yields nothing but forlorn even if millions are granted in reparation,"

"In view of the findings on issue No.1 and 2, the suit is dismissed against the defendant Nos. 5 to 7, and the damages in the sum of Rs 2,00,00,000/- (Rupees two crore) is awarded to the plaintiff to be paid by defendant No.1 to 4 for having caused defamation, along with costs of the suit," the court ruled.

According to the plaintiff, who was represented by attorney Chetan Anand, he was falsely accused of accepting a bribe in the story "Operation West End" since it was broadcast erroneously.

The court's 48-page decision rejected the defendants' claims of "truth," "public good," and "good faith," and stated that there is no greater form of defamation for a person of integrity than a "false imputation of him having demanded and then accepted a bribe of Rs 50,000".

"The comments added by defendant no. 3 (Bahal) are per se false and defamatory to the knowledge of defendants No 1 to 4. There cannot be any more blatant case of causing serious harm and injury to the reputation of an honest army officer, who despite all the endeavours of the defendant, had refused to accept any bribe," the court stated.

"Thus, the evidence on record and in fact the admissions made on behalf of defendant No.1 to 4, establish a case of defamation against the plaintiff, entitling him to damages," the court ruled.

(With agency inputs)