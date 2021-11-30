Delhi HC: Petitioner Seeks ₹25 Lakh Health Insurance From Govt Amid Degrading Air Quality

As Delhiites continue to breathe the toxic air and as the air quality continues to remain hazardous, a fresh petition has been filed in the Delhi High Court with a resident seeking compensation and medical insurance from the state government for being unable to maintain the air quality in the national capital.

In the wake of rising air pollution, the petition was filed by advocate Shivam Pandey. The Delhi HC has now adjourned the matter for the next hearing scheduled on December 6.

Petitioner seeks compensation & health insurance from Delhi govt for degrading air quality

"Pollution is the root of many diseases and severely affects Human health. Pollution, especially air pollution, creates a very adverse impact on human health. A few of the problems include chronic headache, eye irritation, skin irritation, effect on respiratory functions and the associated morbidity. It can also cause severe lung disease and can be a reason and root of various dangerous diseases," the petitioner informed the court through the plea.

The petitioner further asked the Delhi HC to order the government to provide him with medical insurance worth Rs. 25 lakh and a compensation of Rs 15 lakh. The petitioner also wants the court to order the government to seal the factories that make firecrackers as well as the stores that sell them in the Delhi-NCR region.



"Directing the respondents to Grant a Compensation of Rupees fifteen lakh (15 lakhs) as a result of specific and exemplary damage to the petitioner," the petitioner urged.



The petitioner also highlighted the Supreme Court's decision in Subhash Kumar versus State of Bihar, which broadened the reach of Article 21 of the Indian Constitution and said that the "Right to a clean, pollution-free environment" is a fundamental right under Article 21.

Earlier, On November 24, the Supreme Court, while hearing public interest litigation (PIL) on the grim situation due to Delhi air pollution, orally observed that the 'problem of pollution should be solved scientifically with a graded plan'. Urging the CM Arvind Kejriwal-led government to implement measures in anticipation of air pollution elements, the top court asked, "Why should Delhiites suffer?" This holds relevance against the air quality in the national capital, which kept fluctuating between the 'very poor' to the 'severe' category in recent weeks.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image: PTI