Delhi HC Pulls Up Centre Over 'criminal Wastage' Of COVID-19 Vaccines & Remdesivir Drugs

Slamming the Centre for “criminal wastage” of COVID-19 vaccines, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday said people should be inoculated regardless of age, to ensure complete utilisation of vaccines doses. The Division Bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Pall also suggested an immediate ban on industrial use of oxygen, instead of waiting till April 22, saying that “economic interest cannot override human lives”. The HC said the wastage of vaccines was caused by “bad planning” and age restrictions of people who are entitled to take the vaccine.

“You (Centre) should be able to evolve a better, more efficient system. We are a country which produces the best IT minds. We cannot make an app to deal with this situation? We are wasting 44 lakh vaccines out of 10 crore we have given to states. This is only bad planning,” said the court.

The court was hearing a case related to the Covid-19 situation in Delhi.

‘Vaccinate one and all’

“Once a vial is opened, it has to be either fully consumed or the remainder goes waste. It should be possible for governments to devise ways and means so as to register volunteers who may be below the age of 45 and above the age of 18 years, who could be called to take the vaccine in case there are doses left unutilised after say 5 pm on each day. That would ensure all the doses are fully utilised and not wasted,” it added.

The court said it does not matter whether someone is 16 years, 20 years or 60 years of age, all need vaccination and it must be given to everyone. The bench advised the Centre to make necessary modifications to the CoWIN app in this regard. “In our view, the wastage of even a single vaccine, when the same is proving to be life-saving, is a criminal waste,” it added.

On oxygen shortage

The Delhi HC also said that the need for oxygen among COVID-19 patients is high and any delay would lead to loss of lives. “We, therefore, direct the centre to ban the industrial use of oxygen and it available to hospitals which are running out… lest there is grave loss of lives,” it said.

The Centre has banned the industrial use of oxygen, except petroleum refineries and steel plants, to which the court said that it should “seriously consider issuing appropriate orders so that a fine balance can be struck between the needs of people and the need of industry”.

On shortage of Remdesivir injections

Taking note of reports on shortage and hoarding of anti-viral Remdesivir drugs to states that are critical for COVID-19 patients, the bench directed the Centre and the Drugs Controller General of India to issue necessary directions.

On reports of unfair distribution of Remdesivir, the court said the Centre should review the distribution of drugs to states on the basis of need. On reports of shortage of other drugs, it directed the Centre to interact with manufacturers, patent holders and licensees to ramp up production.