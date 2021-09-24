Delhi HC Quashes Google's Plea For Interim Relief Over CCI Report 'leak'

The Delhi High Court on Friday denied Google LLC’s writ demanding redress in the case alleging that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) leaked the interim fact-finding report prepared by the CCI’s DG in the ongoing probe of its agreements with Android smartphones.



Google LLC had alleged that the interim report ‘leaked’ by the CCI had “confidential information” about the tech giant and its partners. The court had further adjourned the matter for hearing on Monday.

Delhi HC denies interim relief to Google, says Google 'should know law of land'

However, the court also said that Google must know the law of the land (India), if they want to function here. Justice Rekha Palli during the case hearing told Senior Advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Google LLC, to “advise his client in California, that he should know the laws if he wants to function in a country.”



The bench had made these remarks after Additional Solicitor (ASG) N Venkataraman, who appeared for CCI (petitioner), informed the court that a senior officer from Google's California office had sent a "threatening letter" to CCI's Chairperson, who is also the judicial authority in the matter. Quoting the letter, Venkataraman informed that Google threatened to sue anyone who may have facilitated the unlawful release of the DG report.

Opposing Google's petition, N Venkataraman said that there is no evidence that CCI has leaked any confidential information and they strongly condemn the allegations made by Google. "We strongly condemn the accusations levelled by Google on a government body. There is no single evidence that we have done it," submitted the lawyer.

Further denying Google's allegations, the CCI pledged that no confidential information was leaked by the antitrust body which can harm the tech giant. "No confidential report is leaked," CCI told the Delhi High Court. N Venkataraman also alleged that Google should rather sue the media houses that have published their “confidential reports,” in any case of damages.

Countering CCI, the Google LLC's Senior Advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi argued that CCI often leaks reports, and "a protective order is needed, there is a direct leakage of the confidential information, which is against the laws." "If this occurs regularly, what is the point of the confidentiality requirement? Natural justice is completely disregarded," Dr Singhvi continued.

Google moved Delhi HC seeking interim relief

Tech giant Google on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court alleging that the Competition Commission of India (CCI) has leaked a confidential fact-finding report with regards to its ongoing probe in connection with the company's smartphone platform Android. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi appearing for Google made an urgent mention before a division bench of the Delhi High Court. The tech giant has knocked on the doors of the court seeking redress in this matter.

'Protecting confidential information is fundamental to any governmental investigation': Google

Commenting on the petition with the high court, a Google spokesperson said, “We are deeply concerned that the Director General’s Report, which contains our confidential information in an ongoing case, was leaked to the media while in the CCI’s custody."

"Protecting confidential information is fundamental to any governmental investigation, and we are pursuing our legal right to seek redress and prevent any further unlawful disclosures. We cooperated fully and maintained confidentiality throughout the investigative process, and we hope and expect the same level of confidentiality from the institutions we engage with," Google said further in its statement.



(With Inputs from ANI)

Image: Unsplash/ Representative