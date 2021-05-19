Delhi HC Refuses Interim Stay On Centre's Notification On COVAXIN Trials On Children

In a major decision regarding Covaxin trials on children, the Delhi High Court has refused to stay the Centre's notification. The plea against the Central government was moved on Tuesday challenging the vaccine trials on children between age 2-18. However, the Delhi HC has now issued a notice to the Centre. The PIL that was filed against the DCGI nod to Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of Covaxin for children between 2-18 years of age.

Delhi High Court issues notice to Centre, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) and others on a PIL challenging DCGI nod to Phase 2-3 clinical trials of Covaxin for children between 2-18 years of age. pic.twitter.com/mpJq1rr5am — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2021

The Court while issuing the notice, refused an interim stay on the clinical trial. — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2021

Phase 2 & 3 COVAXIN trials on children challenged in Delhi HC

The petitioner had stated that in any sort of trial, a contract between the institution and the volunteer is essential. However, the petitioner added that since the trial includes children between 2-18, the contract is 'impossible'. The petitioner had also provided an explanation of the term 'volunteer' in the petition and said that:

"The term 'volunteer' in itself means 'A person who freely offers to do something'. A person can offer to do anything only if he/she is capable of understanding the consequences of his or her actions."

However, the petitioner further cited that in the mentioned case, minor or even toddlers may be involved, possibly not capable of even speaking and understanding languages in a proper manner. "The subject trials of being minor (even toddlers who for the reason of their age are not capable of even speaking and understanding languages in a proper manner)- cannot be supposed to volunteer. Highlighting on the clinical trial, the petition also mentioned that consent of the volunteer along with a contract between the volunteer and the institution is a prerequisite.

"Various issues interalia the compensation, the damages in case the clinical trial fails, the volunteer is also required to give his/her consent that he/she has understood the entire agreement and is willing to volunteer for the clinical trial on the terms and conditions stipulated in the written contract." it added

The petition concluded that since the volunteers belong to the age group between 2 to 18 years, no such contract can be signed by the alleged volunteers. The Centre had announced that the second and the third phase of the trials of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children aged between 2-18 years commence in the next 10 to 12 days. This comes after the DCGI had given a go-ahead for trials.