Last Updated:

Delhi HC Refuses Interim Stay On Centre's Notification On COVAXIN Trials On Children

The plea against the Central government was moved on Tuesday challenging the vaccine trials on children between age 2-18.

Written By
Shloak Prabhu
Delhi High Court

Image Credits: PTI


In a major decision regarding Covaxin trials on children, the Delhi High Court has refused to stay the Centre's notification. The plea against the Central government was moved on Tuesday challenging the vaccine trials on children between age 2-18. However, the Delhi HC has now issued a notice to the Centre. The PIL that was filed against the DCGI nod to Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials of Covaxin for children between 2-18 years of age. 

Phase 2 & 3 COVAXIN trials on children challenged in Delhi HC

The petitioner had stated that in any sort of trial, a contract between the institution and the volunteer is essential. However, the petitioner added that since the trial includes children between 2-18, the contract is 'impossible'. The petitioner had also provided an explanation of the term 'volunteer' in the petition and said that:

READ | Delhi receives over 60,000 Covaxin doses for 45-plus, key workers: Atishi

"The term 'volunteer' in itself means 'A person who freely offers to do something'. A person can offer  to do anything only if he/she is capable of understanding the consequences of his or her actions."

However, the petitioner further cited that in the mentioned case, minor or even toddlers may be involved, possibly not capable of even speaking and understanding languages in a proper manner. "The subject trials of being minor (even toddlers who for the reason of their age are not capable of even speaking and understanding languages in a proper manner)- cannot be supposed to volunteer. Highlighting on the clinical trial, the petition also mentioned that consent of the volunteer along with a contract between the volunteer and the institution is a prerequisite.

READ | 'Covaxin trials for children between 2-18 years to begin in 10-12 days': Govt of India

"Various issues interalia the compensation, the damages in case the clinical trial fails, the volunteer is also required to give his/her consent that he/she has understood the entire agreement and is willing to volunteer for the clinical trial on the terms and conditions stipulated in the written contract." it added

The petition concluded that since the volunteers belong to the age group between 2 to 18 years, no such contract can be signed by the alleged volunteers. The Centre had announced that the second and the third phase of the trials of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children aged between 2-18 years commence  in the next 10 to 12 days. This comes after the DCGI had given a go-ahead for trials.  

READ | COVID: Plea in Delhi HC opposes COVAXIN trial on children; says minors can't be volunteers

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND