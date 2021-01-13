Delhi HC Remands Ex-TMC MP KD Singh To ED Custody Till Jan 16 In Money Laundering Probe

After the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kanwar Deep Singh in a money laundering case, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday afternoon remanded the businessman into custody till January 16. According to sources, the arrest by ED has taken place in connection with the ongoing Ponzi chit fund scheme. Earlier in 2016, ED had filed a case against KD Singh and a firm (Alchemist Infra Realty Limited) allegedly linked to him.

ED arrests Ex TMC MP KD Singh in money laundering probe

The central probe agency since then has been carrying out searches at the premises of Singh and those linked to him in September 2019, in connection to 2 PMLA cases. Earlier in June 2019, ED had attached assets worth over Rs 239 crore belonging to a firm linked to KD Singh. The sources further revealed that it has been alleged that the Ponzi case in which Singh's firm is being probed is pegged around Rs 1900 crore.

During searches, a number of documents reflecting the circular nature of transactions, digital evidence and property documents were seized at the official residence of ex-TMC MP in Delhi and cash of Rs 32 lakh along with foreign exchange worth USD 10,000 was found and seized, the ED had said in a statement in 2019.

After his stint in the upper house of Parliament with a ticket of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Singh had joined TMC. He was a TMC representative at the Rajya Sabha from 2014 to 2020. During his time as a Trinamool lawmaker, Singh had established many businesses in West Bengal, including the Alchemist chit-fund. He has had an investment in North Bengal’s tea gardens as well. Reportedly, the Mamata Banerjee-led party has been maintaining distance with Singh ever since his business ran into problems. His term in the Rajya Sabha was also not extended, as a result.

