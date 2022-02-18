Delhi HC Reserves Order On Bail Plea Of AgustaWestland Scam Accused Christian Michel James

While listening to the bail plea of the middlemen Christian Michel James accused in the Rs 3,600 crores AgustaWestland Chopper scam, Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its order. After listening to the arguments of all the parties, the High Court bench led by Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri reserved the order regarding the bail plea of the British citizen who has been under police custody since 2018.

The bail request was opposed by the probe agencies- CBI and ED, who argued that the accused is at flight risk if provided bail. Challenging the bail petition CBI stated that Michel might abscond the country if provided bail since the British government is also helping him currently.

CBI’s argument was based on the letter produced by the British High Command in the court which urged the Delhi HC that “The medical condition of accused Christian Michel James and his pre-trial detention of two and half years may be taken into account when his bail application is considered."

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju appearing for Enforcement Directorate submitted that Michel James didn’t cooperate in the ongoing investigation, thus they have issued summons against him. ED's counsel further argued that since the accused tampered with key defence data, the helicopters had become worthless in confronting the Chinese in Ladakh.

Christian Michel's lawyer, Aljo K Joseph, on the contrary, contended that all of the other defendants in the case had been granted bail within 60 days and that his client was the only one who had not.

Role of Christian Michel AgustaWestland scam?

The Congress-led UPA government in 2010 signed the contract worth Rs 3,600 crores to procure 12 AgustaWestland AW101 helicopters. It was alleged that bribes were paid to middlemen and even politicians in the procurement. The scam was first unearthed in Italy when the CEO of AgustaWestland Bruno Spagnolini was arrested by Italian authorities for bribing middlemen to secure the deal with the Indian Air Force (IAF). In 2013, an investigation began into allegations of bribery and corruption involving several senior officials and the helicopter manufacturer.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in September 2020 filed a charge sheet naming the 15 accused, including Christian James Michel in the VVIP Chopper scam. Michel is said to be one of the critical middlemen facilitating the deal. CBI had earlier alleged that firms of Michel received about 42.27 million euros for the purpose and the bribes were routed through his companies. He was extradited to India from UAE in 2018.

With ANI Inputs

Image: ANI