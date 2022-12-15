Delhi HC Reserves Order On Uddhav's Plea Challenging Freezing Of Shiv Sena's Symbol

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court reserved an order on former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's plea challenging the single-judge order upholding the decision of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in connection with the freezing of Shiv Sena's symbol-- 'Bow and Arrow'.

A division bench of the Delhi HC consisting of Chief Justice Satish Chandra and Justice Subramonium Prasad said that appropriate orders will be passed on Uddhav Thackeray's plea.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Kapil Sibal appearing for Thackeray said that he had raised objections before the Election Commission as well and this matter is pending in the Supreme Court. Sibal also said that the ECI sealed the symbol of Shiv Sena without listening to the Uddhav faction. "Never before in history has this happened," the senior advocate told the HC.

On November 15, an order was passed by a single bench of HC dismissing Uddhav's plea against the ECI's interim order freezing the 'Bow and Arrow' symbol of Shiv Sena. On Tuesday, the Maharashtra former CM approached the HC challenging the November 15 order and claimed that the earlier order had also directed the ECI to expedite the proceedings is "erroneous" and liable to be set aside.

Notably, on October 8, the election conducting body had passed the interim order barring the two Shiv Sena factions-- one led by Uddhav Thackeray and the other led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, from using the party's name and its election symbol in the Andheri East assembly bypoll.

Subsequently, the poll body announced new names - Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena for the Thackeray faction and Shinde group respectively. While the Thackeray faction was allocated the election symbol, 'flaming torch', the Shinde camp bagged the 'two swords and a shield' symbol.

Notably, two factions in Shiv Sena formed earlier this year when Shinde along with over 40 of the 55 MLAs of Shiv Sena revolted against Thackeray, accusing the latter of entering into an "unnatural alliance" with Congress and NCP. Following this, Thackeray was forced to resign as Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shinde was crowned as the next CM after his faction formed an alliance with the BJP.