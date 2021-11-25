Delhi HC Seeks Centre's Response On Booster Dose Of COVID Vaccine, Timeline Of Rollout

The Central government has been asked to file an affidavit by Delhi High Court on whether the administration of booster dose of novel coronavirus vaccine is necessary or not. A division bench comprising Justices Jasmeet Singh and Vipin Sanghi also asked about the timeline within which the booster dose is proposed to be rolled out.

"Let the Union of India file an affidavit for the administration of booster dose and timeline within which it is proposed to be rolled out on the Aarogya Setu app if it is necessary," the Court said.

The court noted the medical view which indicated that the immunity drops against the disease after some time, which is raising concerns among people, especially those falling in the old age bracket and those suffering from other diseases. The court also noted that a huge batch of vaccines is not utilised.

"What is it that the ICMR is saying, What is their stand? If not, there must be some basis. If required, what is the way forward?" questioned the bench while hearing a petition filed during COVID-19 spread in the national capital.

"Let the Union of India file an affidavit (on) administration of booster doses of vaccine and the timeline within which it is proposed to be rolled out (if considered necessary)", the court ordered. The bench also asked the Centre to bring on record its stand on vaccination of children.

To which, the government's standing counsel Anurag Ahluwalia informed that this issue is already pending before the Chief Justice's court and that the Central government has filed an affidavit informing that vaccination for children has already received approval and trials are going on.

Covaxin Gets SEC Nod For Children Aged 2-18

The Subject Experts Committee (SEC) in October gave its nod to Bharat Biotech's COVID vaccine Covaxin for children aged 2-18 years. The indigenous biotechnology firm said that the clinical trials have received positive recommendations from SEC and Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

"This represents one of the first approvals worldwide for COVID-19 vaccines for the 2-18 age group...We now await further regulatory approvals from the CDSCO prior to product launch and market availability of COVAXIN for Children," Bharat Biotech had said in a statement.

(With ANI inputs)