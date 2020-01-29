Delhi HC Seeks Response After Driver Fined Rs 10,000 For 'I Love Kejriwal' Message On Auto

The Delhi High Court has reportedly sought response from the Election Commission, police, and the Delhi government regarding a plea challenging a challan of Rs 10,000 issued for ‘I love Kejriwal’ message written on the back of an auto-rickshaw. The auto driver had claimed that the action reeked of ‘political malice’ and filed a petition in the Delhi High Court challenging the same.

Delhi government and police wanted time to examine the reason behind the challan of Rs 10,000 and said that a status report would be filed. Election Commission made a submission saying the driver probably violated model code of conduct (MCC) during which political advertisements are prohibited.

'Didn't violate MCC'

But the petitioner countered EC’s argument saying it was not a political advertisement and added that even if it was, it didn't violate the MCC since it was at the expense of petitioner and not any political party. Referring to the guidelines issued by Delhi government in 2018, the petitioner has objected to the submission of the Election Commission saying political advertisements are allowed on the rear, right and left sides of public service vehicles, including autos.

According to the petition, the action was taken without any advance notice prohibiting such display and the driver was “illegally” fined under several provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act. Justice Navin Chawla has issued notice to seek the stand of the Delhi government, police and Election Commission before the next hearing scheduled for March 3.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for targeting auto-rickshaw drivers who support the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party. Kejriwal took to Twitter to accuse BJP of malicious intent by making its police to target auto drivers. "The BJP making its police to falsely challan poor auto drivers. Their only mistake is that they have written I love Kejriwal. Such malicious intent against the poor is not right. I appeal to the BJP to stop taking revenge from the poor," tweeted Kejriwal in Hindi.

(With PTI inputs)