Delhi HC Sets Aside Pollution Control Board Order Seeking Rs 95 Lakh Fine On CETP Society

While listening to the plea of Okhla Industrial Area CETP (Common effluent treatment plant) Society, which was accused of polluting the environment by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and were levied a fine of Rs 95 lakh as environmental compensation, the Delhi High Court on Friday set aside the DPCC’s order. The Delhi HC’s order came in as the petitioner challenged that they were fined without being heard in the case.

The case was being heard by Justice V Kameswar Rao, who had set aside the order issued on July 7, 2021, by DPCC. He reached the decision after hearing the arguments of lawyers for the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Okhla Industrial Areas CETP Society.

The DPCC had previously levied the fine on the industrial society due to non-compliance with environmental regulations. The bench also took into account the submission of DPCC's counsel. The petitioner will be heard by the body, according to the Council.

Advocate S K Bhattacharya filed a petition on behalf of the Okhla Industrial Areas CETP Society. He claimed that the petitioner is a company that deals with industrial waste. On April 21, it received a show-cause notice. The response to the notification, according to Bhattacharya, was given on May 21 by the petitioner. Despite this, the DPCC had imposed a massive environmental compensation fine of Rs 95 lakh without considering the petitioner's response.

The petitioner's counsel further claimed that his client's plant's design and capacity are limited. Although it has a capacity of 116 MGL, it is now treating over 280 MGL. It also had to treat the effluents from domestic households, he argued. After a lengthy discussion and counter-arguments by the DPCC's counsel, the bench overlooked the petition, stating that the respondent's order of July 21 was issued without taking into account the petitioner's reply.

Post this the court had ordered to set aside the previous order by DPCC and directed the respondent to conduct a personal hearing of the petitioner within two weeks of this order. “It is directed that the respondent will give a personal hearing and will pass a speaking order. The notice of 7 July 21 is set aside,” the court stated.

