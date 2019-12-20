Delhi HC Sloganeering: Court Refers Matter To Committee For Taking Action Against Lawyers

On Friday, a group of lawyers appealed to Chief Justice of Delhi High Court DN Patel to initiate contempt proceedings against lawyers who raised ‘Shame Shame’ slogans. They also apologised on behalf of the lawyers who had chanted such slogans during the hearing on the Jamia violence on Thursday. The Delhi High Court decided to refer the matter to a committee which would take an appropriate call on the action against the lawyers.

The incident in the HC

After the Supreme Court asked the petitioners seeking relief pertaining to the alleged police action against anti-CAA protesters to approach the respective High Courts, a plea was filed in the Delhi High Court pertaining to the Jamia violence. The division bench of the HC issued a notice to the Centre and the Delhi Police, adjourning the matter until February 4. The court also denied interim protection to the students from coercive measures by the police including arrest. Thereafter, the demand of the petitioner’s counsel for an earlier date of hearing was turned down. Subsequently, some people in the court started shouting the slogans.

Clashes in Jamia

On December 15, people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed with the police in New Friends Colony near Jamia Millia Islamia University leaving nearly 60 people injured. Subsequently, there were reports of students being injured and detained as the police entered the Jamia campus. Students at universities across India protested against the action of Delhi police in Jamia. This included Aligarh Muslim University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Maulana Azad National Urdu University, Banaras Hindu University, and IIT Madras. In the early hours of Monday, 50 students were released by the police from the Kalkaji police station and the New Friends Colony police station. Meanwhile, the 10 people arrested in connection with this were sent to 14-day judicial custody.

