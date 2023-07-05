Delhi HC Summons DUSIB CEO For Failing To Pay Akshaya Patra Foundation Debts

In an instance that demonstrates Delhi government's blatant negligence, Delhi High Court (HC) on Tuesday (July 5) chastised the CEO of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) for failing to make payment of dues to the Akshaya Patra Foundation, a NGO providing free meals in the night shelters.

The Delhi High Court has directed the CEO of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board to clear the dues by July 20, the next date of hearing. Also, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Garima Gupta has been summoned to be present personally on the next court date. Notably, Delhi government owes Rs 9.5 crores to the foundation.

The division bench led by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Sanjeev Narula expressed its “displeasure” over the non-payment of dues. Following media reports of people being denied access to prepared meals at night shelters, the High Court filed a PIL. The court had directed the foundation to continue providing food at night shelters at the existing ones.

Why this negligence?

According to Delhi Government Standing Counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi, the government decided to settle all outstanding debts with Akshaya Foundation a few weeks ago so that there would be no obstacles to serving food to those staying in night shelters. However, certain authorities are still failing to make the payment and behaving arbitrarily despite continuing processes and explicit government mandates, he said.

“If organisations like Akshaya Patra are being harassed, one can imagine how the officials might be dealing with other institutions,” Tripathi added.

During the hearing, the Akshaya Patra Foundation's attorney claimed that it has become challenging to provide meals at the night shelters due to unpaid dues.