Delhi HC To Hear PIL Seeking Door-to-door Covid Vaccination & Removal Of Age Barrier Today

The Delhi High Court on Monday is all set to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking directions to Centre and Delhi government to remove the age limitations for deciding upon the beneficiaries of COVID-19 vaccination. The division bench of DN Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh will hear the matter in the Delhi HC today. The PIL filed in the court also sought direction to concerned respodents to allow provate entities participation in vaccination drive and carry out door-to-door Covid-19 vaccination in the NCT of Delhi in light of the extremely alarming situation of resurgence of Coronavirus cases.

The PIL was filed in the Delhi High Court by Mrigank Mishra, who is a law student through advocates Kaushal Kumar, Harsh Ahuja, Aaditya Kapoor and Akashdeep Gupta. The petitioner in the PIL stated that the current system of vaccination drive involves visitation to vaccination centres after securing an appointment on the Co-Win portal. Further, the on-the-spot registrations are very limited in number and often lead to long queues and due to this certain classes of citizens including bedridden senior citizen, differently-abled persons, and poor people of the society are at disadvantage.

Pointing towards the alarming situation of Coronavirus cases and the second wave, which is more severe than the first wave, the PIL states that it is pertinent to boost the vaccination drive and for the same, the widening of involvement of private sector entities is necessary to facilitate rapid and mass vaccination and allow door-to-door vaccination of the citizens. "It is also necessary to remove/ relax the age restrictions in relation to the beneficiaries of vaccination drive since the increasing number of coronavirus cases are a concern for health and safety of every citizen," the PIL added.

The plea states, "The current vaccination drive covers only people above the age of 45 years who are eligible for vaccination by visiting the designated Covid-19 vaccination centres. However, considering the ever-rising number of coronavirus cases, availability of infrastructure and resources, and in a situation where the governments have ruled out the possibilities of lockdown, expanding the reach of vaccination drive is the only solution to meet the ends."

It is important to note here that besides Delhi, several states including Maharashtra and Rajasthan have requested the Central government to remove the age restrictions for getting vaccinated. However, as of now, the Centre has denied all these requests. Earlier, even the Indian Medical Association had requested the government to remove the age barrier and involve more private entities for effective immunization of the population.

Current COVID-19 tally in India

Amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that has hit the country, India so far has recorded over 1,33,58,805 positive cases, out of which 1,20,81,443 have successfully recovered, while 1,69,275 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 1,52,879 new cases, 90,584 fresh recoveries and 839 deaths have been reported. As of now, the total number of active Coronavirus cases in the country is 11,08,087.

