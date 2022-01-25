Delhi HC To Reduce Costs On Juhi Chawla Over Her Suit Against 5G If She 'does Some Good'

In a breaking update in Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla’s appeal against a previous court order dismissing her lawsuit against the 5G rollout, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday suggested to reduce costs imposed on the actor over her suit. The Court asserted that it would reduce costs only if Chawla would do good to the society since she is a celebrity.

The HC has also asked her to become a part of an awareness programme organised by the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA). As per sources, Chawla has responded to the court order by saying that she "would be honoured." The matter has been kept for further hearing on Thursday, i.e, January 27.

The matter was heard by a Bench headed by Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh. The Bench said to Senior Advocate Salman Khurshid who was representing Chawla, "What we propose is that we can't waive off the costs but we can reduce it to Rs. 2 lakhs. But we have a condition. Since, you're client is a celebrity, we would want her to do some good to the society."

The Court said that a programme may be conducted wherein the DSLSA can get in touch with Juhi Chawla and added that the said programme may be conducted by featuring her and promoting the cause.

Khurshid however sought time to seek instructions in the matter, and said, “I would seek instructions and tell her that this would be an opportunity of a lifetime.”

Juhi Chawla's Plea On 5G

Earlier, Bollywood actor and environmentalist Juhi Chawla had moved the Delhi High Court challenging the single judge decision which had dismissed the civil suit against 5G roll out as being defective and not maintainable with a cost of Rs 20 lakh. In her appeal, Chawla stated that the single bench imposed costs on her even after the plaintiff was not permitted by her to make it into a 'suit', and acting without jurisdiction, contrary to the law. Chawla had also challenged the single judge's finding that the motion was preferred only to gain publicity.