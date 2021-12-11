Delhi HC Upholds Rights Of Pregnant Women, Hails Maternity Benefit Act As 'beneficial'

Hearing a petition filed in Delhi High Court, challenging a previous order related to the Maternity Benefit Act, the bench led by justice Pratibha M Singh upheld the legislation made to safeguard the rights of pregnant women.

The bench made the statement while dismissing a plea filed by an educational institute challenging an order issued under the Maternity Benefit Act on August 13, 2020, by the Inspecting Officer/Inspector, Office of the Joint Labour Commissioner (District South) Labour Department, Delhi Government.

Dismissing the plea, the bench praised the Maternity Benefit Act as a ‘beneficial’ law for safeguarding the rights of pregnant working women. While hearing the case, Justice Singh said, “The Act is beneficial legislation to safeguard the rights of pregnant women. The provisions of the Act have to be given effect to, in letter and spirit. Technical issues would not come in the way of the Court or the authority concerned, in recognizing the said benefits.”

The court stated that an organisation should be sympathetic towards pregnant woman rather than bringing baseless accusations against her, particularly when the Petitioner learned that Respondent 2 (women professor) was in the advanced stages of her pregnancy. "The impugned order also clearly demonstrates that, after she went on maternity leave, she was asked to take online classes, which she did on November 27, 2018," the court noted.



"However, since the awarded amount is yet to be paid since 2018 and three years have passed in pursuing this matter, in addition to the awarded amount, litigation expenses of Rs 50,000/- are directed to be paid to Respondent No. 2. The entire awarded amount along with the litigation expenses shall be paid on or before December 30, 2021. If the amount is not paid by December 30, 2021, interest @ 9 per cent per annum shall be liable to be paid with effect from August 13, 2020, i.e., the date of the award," the court said.

The court stated that the educational institute's current case is not viable and that no interference with the challenged ruling is required. The educational institute claimed that it was unaware that respondent No. 2 was pregnant, and that the petitioner was only informed of her pregnancy after the relieving letter was served on her on October 17, 2018. As a result, the educational institute claimed that the awarding of maternity benefits for six months under the Act is unjustifiable. The respondent professor, on the other hand, claimed that she sent an email to the Petitioner institute on October 17, 2018, before receiving the relieving letter, informing the Petitioner that she was at an advanced stage of pregnancy and that she would be required to go on maternity leave from the first week of November 2018 on the advice of her gynaecologist.

