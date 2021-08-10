Delhi Health Min Claims Centre Hasn't Sought Data On Oxygen Shortage In COVID-19 2nd Wave

On Tuesday, Delhi's health minister, Satyendra Jain mentioned the Central Government has not yet asked them for data regarding oxygen shortage-related deaths in the national capital during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement to ANI, Jain mentioned, "We haven't received any letter from the central government asking for the data on oxygen-related deaths." On Monday, Delhi had reported 39 COVID-19 cases with a positive rate of only 0.8 per cent, which means that out of 1,000 tests conducted, one or fewer cases are turning out to be positive cases. The Delhi government has, however, mentioned that they are fully prepared for a third wave.

Satyendra Jain on Delhi's COVID-19 preparedness

On being asked about concerns over the Delta variant, the minister said about 80 per cent of the fresh cases in the city during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were of the said variant. Talking about the same, Jain said, "The fresh samples that we are sending now have more than 80 per cent of the Delta variants case. Earlier we were sending samples to ICMR, they had also told the same. Now, we are testing it in our labs, only Delta variants are coming out in them too.” He further added, "We are preparing 37,000 beds, 12,000 ICU beds for the next wave."

The Delhi government has further launched a colour-coded graded response system for COVID-19 management. The first phase will be implemented with 0.5 per cent positivity. "When the positivity reaches 1 per cent, then we will consider the second phase and 5 per cent as the red level and then implement the third phase," informed Jain.

India logs 28,204 new Coronavirus infections

Charting an all-time low in 147 days, the country, on Monday logged 28,204 new Coronavirus infections. The country's total cases stood at 3,19,98,158, while the active cases fell to 3,88,508, the lowest in 139 days, according to the Union Health Ministry's updated data on Tuesday. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.45 per cent, which is the highest ever recovery rate achieved, the ministry said. The death toll has climbed to 4,28,682 with 373 fresh fatalities, the data showed.

The active cases comprise 1.21 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, the ministry informed. A decrease of 13,680 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in 24 hours. The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

(Source- ANI)

(IMAGE- PTI)