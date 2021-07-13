Delhi Health Min Claims Vaccine Stock Will Be Over By July 14; Urges People To Be Cautious

Delhi on Monday recorded 45 COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise in over a year, and three deaths. The positivity rate stood at 0.08% with 693 active cases. The national capital's health minister Satyendar Jain, on Tuesday, July 13 stated the COVID-19 figures with positivity rate dipping down to below 0.1% and urged people to maintain precautions.

There were 45 COVID-positive cases in Delhi yesterday, which are the lowest in 1.25 years. Positivity rate is below 0.1%. Active cases are 693. I request people to maintain precautions: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain pic.twitter.com/AcJjZPqQpT — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

In a statement to ANI, the health minister also commented about the vaccine availability stating that it was low and that the Covishield vaccines will be used up by tomorrow forcing the centres to shut again. His statement read "Vaccine availability is low. We had received 1.5 lakh Covishield vaccines yesterday, which will be used up by tomorrow, after which centres will be closed. We have to repeatedly shut centres. We can't work on Haryana's model to save jabs".

Vaccine availability is low. We had received 1.5 lakh Covishield vaccines yesterday, which will be used up by tomorrow, after which centres will be closed. We have to repeatedly shut centres. We can't work on Haryana's model to save jabs: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2021

India, on Monday, reported 37,154 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours making the total caseload in the country rise to 3,08,74,376. The total death toll in the country rose to 4,08,764 with 724 deaths reported in 24 hours. Meanwhile, 39,649 people recovered from the virus.

Delhi's graded plan for COVID-19 management

Delhi has formulated a graded plan that got approved by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) for rollout on July 10. The plan, drafted by an expert committee formed by the Delhi government will classify outbreak severity into four bands – yellow, amber, orange and red, with red being the most severe and thus stricter curbs will be levied on each district depending on the band severity. The colour-coded classifications will consider three major factors: the test positivity rate over two consecutive days, new cases over a seven-day period, and the average weekly hospital occupancy rate.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal took to his Twitter to confirm the implementation of the plan. He wrote "In today’s DDMA meeting, ‘Graded Response Action Plan’ was approved. There will now be no confusion regarding when lockdown is to be imposed and when scaled down. In the meeting, we also had discussions on the Delta+ variant. We have to protect Delhi from the spread of this variant (of the virus), for which the government is taking all necessary actions,”. Kejriwal is the vice-chairperson of the DDMA, headed by lieutenant governor Anil Baijal.