Delhi Health Min Hits Out At Centre Over Oxygen Death Data, Appeals To Run Audit Committee

Reasoning why Delhi has no data on COVID deaths due to lack of oxygen, Health Minister Satyendar Jain blamed the Central Government for allegedly closing down the committee that was made to ascertain that particular data. Addressing a press conference on July 21 (Wednesday), the health minister evaded every question by saying that the Central Government through Lieutenant General (LG) closed down the team. The media address from Satyendra Jain came amidst the Centre's claim on no reported deaths due to lack of oxygen by states and UTs.

The following questions were asked by reporters and the answer to every question was directed to the allegation on the Central Government:

If the Delhi Government has rough data of the deaths occurred due to lack of Oxygen;

Any compilation of hospital data that was received by the Government on number of deaths;

If the Government has reported deaths the way data is maintained on COVID-19 vaccination.

While explaining the last question, Health Minister Jain added that vaccination data is found in the CoWin application and there is no specific row to update deaths that occurred due to lack of oxygen. However, Satyendar Jain accepted that a lot of deaths were witnessed but there is no data on them.

"A lot of people died, you must be knowing it better than me, you have reported it. Whatever was shown on live media and was printed on newspaper, it was all correct," added Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

While a reporter changed the question to the Central Government's claim that no state reported the deaths, the health minister replied that they were not asked about it.

"We hade a committee on the data of which we were going to compensate Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the victims but Centre with the help of LG closed it and I think it is because of this only that later they can say that no deaths were reported. Also, I think that they were scared that if we provide the compensation there will be proof regarding the number of deaths," blamed Satyendar Jain.

Delhi Health Minister on reopening of schools

The Health Minister cited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's words and added that until everyone in the capital does not get vaccinated, it will be a big risk to open schools right now.

Jain concluded his address by adding that the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) is doing very wrong by politicising the tragic deaths.