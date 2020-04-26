Health Minister Visits AIIMS Centre In Delhi, Says 'situation Getting Better Day By Day'

With the aim to review the situation of the Coronavirus pandemic, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday visited the AIIMS trauma centre in the national capital, which is now a COVID-19 dedicated hospital. Speaking to reporters after his visit, he hailed the health workers for their commitment at this time of crisis.

"Today, I visited the AIIMS trauma centre, which is now a COVID dedicated hospital. I am very thankful to the health workers and after visiting the hospital, I am satisfied," said the Health Minister.

Furthermore, he stated that 5,210 patients have recovered and have been discharged and assured that the situation is getting better.

"5210 patients have recovered and the doubling rate has been 10.5 in the last three days. The way people have supported the lockdown, I am sure that in the coming time we will be victorious in the battle against COVID-19. The situation is getting better day by day," he added.

India's COVID Doubling Rate At 12

According to the average data analysed for states with regards to the confirmed Coronavirus cases, there is an improvement in the 'doubling rate'.

The lockdown imposed by the government has increased the doubling rate from to 12.53 days, versus the three days it would have been but for the lockdown; which could have witnessed the country recording over 10 lakh positive cases- almost 44 times higher than the current number of cases, according to the graphical representation of data analysed by Chief Executive Officer of Niti Aayog, Amitabh Kant on Sunday, most definitely based on mathematical modelling.

As total confirmed cases rise, the growth rate of active cases is 5.5% and the cases are doubling every 13 days according to data analysed by the mathematical modelling posted by Shamika Ravi, a senior fellow at Brookings Institute, India Centre, and a former member of the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council.

Coronavirus situation in India

The total number of positive Coronavirus cases across the country rose to over 26,496, including 19,868 active cases of the virus. So far, 5,803 patients are cured/discharged while 824 deaths have been recorded, as per data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

