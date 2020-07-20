Delhi Health Minister Says There Is 'community Spread' Of COVID-19

As the coronavirus continues to spread, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said there is a community spread of the deadly virus. This statement comes as Delhi on Sunday reported 1,211 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 1,22,793, said the state government in a health bulletin. Currently, there are 16,031 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

However, he added that it's very technical to say either it's local or community spread.

"There is spread through community, now it's very technical to say either it's local or community spread. Source of many (COVID-19 positive patients) remains unknown after test. Let's leave the technical battle on Centre to decide over community spread," Jain said.

READ: COVID-recovered Delhi police personnel donate plasma at AIIMS; Union Health Min lauds them

Delhi COVID-19 Cases Jump 1211 To Reach 1.22 Lakh

Delhi on Sunday reported 1,211 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of cases to 1,22,793, said the state government in a health bulletin. Currently, there are 16,031 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

As many as 1,860 patients recovered on Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,03,134. A total of 31 deaths reported in Delhi on Sunday, taking the death toll to 3,628. The recovery rate among patients in the national capital stands at an impressive 84% while the fatality rate is 2.95%.

The bulletin revealed that so far, 8,18,989 tests have been done including 14,444 rapid antigen tests and 5,762 RT PCR/CBNAAAT/TrueNat tests conducted on Sunday. There are 685 containment zones as of today, said the Delhi government.

READ: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain to resume work after recovering from COVID-19

Additionally, speaking to Republic TV, AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria said that Delhi, which witnessed a severe surge in COVID-19 cases in the past month, has surpassed its peak and is moving towards flattening the curve. Dr. Guleria maintained that people should remain cautious and follow social distancing norms to win the battle against corona.

(With inputs from ANI)

READ: Delhi COVID-19 cases jump 1211 to reach 1.22 lakh; active cases at 16,000

READ: Delhi: 'All agencies working on flood plan, execution process underway', assures Sisodia