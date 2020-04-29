Delhi Health Minister: Around 200 Health Workers Have Tested Positive For COVID In Delhi

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday revealed that about 200 health workers in the national capital had tested positive for coronavirus. "Over 200 health workers have tested (COVID) positive. This is confirmed that cases are very few from the COVID dedicated hospitals," Jain said while addressing the media. There are currently 3,314 COVID-19 cases in Delhi. So far, 1078 have been cured in the national capital. 53 are currently in ICUs and 12 patients are on ventilators, the Health Minister informed.

Satyendar Jain also spoke about the spike in the containment zones saying that around 90 per cent of them had not reported new cases despite being containment zones. Earlier in the week, the Delhi Health Minister had expressed his concern to Union Health Minister, Dr Harsh Vardhan, in a video conferencing meeting, that the containment Zones are very large in size in the National Capital due to which surveillance is becoming problematic and the test results of samples are yet to be received in many cases. There are currently 100 containment zones in the national capital. "About 90 per cent zones have not reported any new cases in the last few days. Earlier, the doubling of cases took place in 4-5 days, now this rate is 13 days," Jain added.

Asymptomatic COVID-19 patients to be treated at home

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday asserted that the COVID-19 patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms of the infection will be kept under home quarantine for 14 days and will be treated at their respective homes only. This decision comes after the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued guidelines for home isolation to people who either have very mild COVID-19 symptoms or are in the pre-symptomatic phase.

(With agency inputs)

