Delhi Health Minister Blames Centre For Closing COVID-19 Vaccination Drive For 18-44 Group

Delhi health minister, Satyendra Jain interacted with reporters on Thursday where he mentioned that the inoculation drive for 18 to 44 group is currently closed due to a shortage in vaccine supply from the union government. The state health minister added that currently there are nearly 900 COVID-19 active cases out of which 92 have been recovered and 89 people have died. When asked about the status of medicines, the minister replied that there are lots of issues regarding procurement and a huge shortage is witnessed.

The health minister further attacked the Centre by saying that 'we have to save people's lives, not vaccines'.

"Vaccination is closed because Centre is not providing vaccines. There are two things-one is vaccine procurement and another is inoculation, when it comes to administering vaccines then Delhi has done it the most, you have seen they are questioning us for inoculating people at a fast pace. We have to save people's lives, not vaccines," said Delhi health minister, Satyendra Jain.

When the minister was asked regarding the letter written by Odisha CM for centralized vaccine procurement, he replied that the matter is in Supreme Court and it won't be ethical to currently comment on it.

Delhi Govt is not getting vaccines but private players are

When the minister was questioned on vaccination availability in private centres but government hospitals do not have any stock, the minister added that this is very important to note. Explaining the division of allocation, Satyendra Jain said that 50% of the doses are given to Central Government while both state and private hospitals receive 25%. He further questioned the Centre asking when government sectors are ready to provide the jabs for free then why private hospitals are receiving that amount.

"Centre should think about it," lastly added Delhi health minister, Satyendra Jain.

Delhi COVID-19 cases

On Wednesday, the national capital reported 576 fresh COVID-19 cases with 103 deaths. Currently, there are 9,364 active coronavirus cases with 13.93 lakh total recoveries. In the last 24 hours, 4,531 people were treated for COVID-19 and were discharged. The capital is reporting a decline in fresh cases however a total number of deaths increased from yesterday's 62 fatalities.