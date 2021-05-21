Delhi Health Minister Briefs On COVID-19 Situation; Cautions Against Cases Of Black Fungus

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Friday briefed on the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. Jain cautioned people against Coronavirus in spite of a reduction in the number of cases. In addition, Satyendra Jain also spoke on the looming issue of Mucormycosis (Black Fungus) that has been declared as a notifiable disease under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 in many states.

Jain informed that overall 197 cases have been reported in Delhi from hospitals. He stated that Black Fungus is occurring due to two reasons - an increase in sugar level in the blood and a reduction in immunity due to steroids. He suggested that steroids should be taken only after consulting with the doctor.

"Take steroid only after consulting with the doctor, not without it. If the doctor has advised discontinuing steroids then stop taking them. Many people are still taking it even after getting discharged from the hospitals. Its very dangerous because your immunity becomes zero. This fungus originates from mud or any decaying object at home," said Satyendra Jain

However, he said people who are healthy will not be affected by black fungus. Even so, people with a reduced immunity are prone to black fungus. "People who have stopped taking steroids should remain cautious. Do not get out of the house for at least one week," he added

"Controlling the blood sugar level is very important. Any virus, fungus or bacteria multiplies if blood sugar is increased." Jain stated.

He added that there is a shortage of medicines to tackle the Black Fungus cases. According to Jain, the medicines are being provided as per the quota. He also added that the Centre should increase the distribution of medicines and injections for Coronavirus patients in the national capital. Speaking on bed availability he remarked that:

"There are 28,555 beds in Delhi among which 16,712 beds are vacant. There are 1748 ICU beds," he added.

He also highlighted the vaccine shortages in the national capital. Jain added that in spite of a good distribution network, the city has been facing vaccine shortages.