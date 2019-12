Health Minister of Delhi, Satyendra Jain, visited Kirari in the northwest region of the state where a cloth warehouse caught fire on Sunday night, killing nine people.

Among those killed, there were three children and a woman who suffocated due to the smoke. The building had only one staircase and no fire safety equipment. The health minister made an impromptu visit to the area to interact with the kin of the victims. The family of the victims shared their concerns with the minister.