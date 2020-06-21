Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain's Health Improves After Plasma Therapy Treatment

Quick links:
In a reprieve to Delhi, Health Minister Satyendra Jain's condition has improved after being administered plasma therapy on Sunday, as informed by his office. They added that Jain's fever has subsided and his oxygen level has improved. Moreover, Jain's doctors have estimated that he can be shifted to the general ward by Monday.
The health condition of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has improved after being administered plasma therapy. His fever has subsided and oxygen level has improved. Doctors say that he can be shifted to the general ward by tomorrow: Office of Delhi Health Minister (file pic) pic.twitter.com/LYf0v17Zgm— ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020
On Friday, Jain's health deteriorated and was shifted to Delhi's Max hospital, as per sources. Jain, who has tested positive for Coronavirus was put on oxygen support. Jain was then administered plasma therapy. Home Minister Amit Shah too tweeted hoping for Jain's speedy recovery.
Earlier on Saturday, the Delhi government issued an order capping prices at Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 18,000 for moderate, severe and very severe cases respectively. Moreover, hospitals without accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare (NABH) were allowed to charge Rs. 8000, Rs 13,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively. Previously, Delhi's Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal rolled back his order mandating '5-day institutional quarantine', tweaking it saying that only those people who 'do not have adequate facilities for home isolation' will undergo institutional isolation.
The Centre has currently taken over the COVID-19 fight in the capital aiding the state government by increasing testing, beds, surveillance, screening. The ruling AAP has opposed several unilateral orders issued by Centre. Here are the key steps taken:
