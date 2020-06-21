Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain's Health Improves After Plasma Therapy Treatment

In a reprieve to Delhi, Health Minister Satyendra Jain's condition has improved after being administered plasma therapy on Sunday, as informed by his office. They added that Jain's fever has subsided and his oxygen level has improved. Moreover, Jain's doctors have estimated that he can be shifted to the general ward by Monday.

Satyendra Jain's health improved

The health condition of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has improved after being administered plasma therapy. His fever has subsided and oxygen level has improved. Doctors say that he can be shifted to the general ward by tomorrow: Office of Delhi Health Minister (file pic) pic.twitter.com/LYf0v17Zgm — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2020

Jain on oxygen support

On Friday, Jain's health deteriorated and was shifted to Delhi's Max hospital, as per sources. Jain, who has tested positive for Coronavirus was put on oxygen support. Jain was then administered plasma therapy. Home Minister Amit Shah too tweeted hoping for Jain's speedy recovery.

Delhi fixes COVID treatment prices, rolls back quarantine order

Earlier on Saturday, the Delhi government issued an order capping prices at Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 18,000 for moderate, severe and very severe cases respectively. Moreover, hospitals without accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare (NABH) were allowed to charge Rs. 8000, Rs 13,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively. Previously, Delhi's Lieutenant governor Anil Baijal rolled back his order mandating '5-day institutional quarantine', tweaking it saying that only those people who 'do not have adequate facilities for home isolation' will undergo institutional isolation.

Centre takes over COVID fight

The Centre has currently taken over the COVID-19 fight in the capital aiding the state government by increasing testing, beds, surveillance, screening. The ruling AAP has opposed several unilateral orders issued by Centre. Here are the key steps taken:

Testing for COVID19 has doubled in the next couple of days in Delhi and in then tripled

A door-to-door health survey conducted in Delhi's containment zones and the report of which will come in one week.

500 railway coaches have been alloted which will increase Delhi Hospital's capacity by 8,000 beds.

A joint team of doctors of Health Dept of GOI, Delhi Health Dept, AIIMS and the 3 Municipal Corporation of Delhi will visit all COVID19 hospitals in Delhi and inspect the health systems and preparedness to fight the disease and prepare a report

The MHA has also stated that from 18 June, Delhi will be given priority to test COVID-19 patients via Rapid Antigen method, approved by ICMR

Transfer of 4 IAS officers - Awanish Kumar & Monica Priyadarshini from Andaman & Nicobar, and Gaurav Singh Rajawat & Vikram Singh Mallik from Arunachal Pradesh to New Delhi to assist in COVID management. MHA has directed attachment to Delhi Government of two senior IAS officers - SCL Das and SS Yadav from Centre

Testing price capped at Rs 2400

COVID-19 treatment prices capped at at Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000, and Rs 18,000 for moderate, severe and very severe cases respectively. Moreover, hospitals without accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare (NABH) were allowed to charge Rs. 8000, Rs 13,000 and Rs 15,000 respectively.

