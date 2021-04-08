Delhi Health Minister Says 'can Control Covid If People Wear Masks'; Vaccinations Rising

After a night curfew was imposed in the National Capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in a special broadcast, spoke to Republic Media Network’s Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy. When asked to speak about the current COVID-19 situation in Delhi as it crossed over 5,000 fresh Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Satyendar Jain said that the cases are increasing rapidly not only in Delhi but all across the country.

The Delhi Health Minister said, “Earlier, Delhi had crossed 5,000 mark but now in the last 24 hours, the National Capital had recorded over 5,500 positive cases. At this rate, the case count in Delhi can also surpass the maximum number of cases reported in the first wave of the pandemic.” READ | SC upholds Delhi HC order of partially striking down IT provision on stay of assessment

Satyendar Jain speaks to Republic TV

When asked to comment upon Delhi government’s demand to open vaccinations for all , the state's Health Minister said that since the day 45 and above people were allowed to take the COVID-19 vaccine jab, the number of people getting vaccinated has increased rapidly. Speaking further, Jain said, “At first around 40,000 people were getting vaccinated, but in today’s date more than 85,000 people are getting vaccinated.”

Stating that Coronavirus vaccine is essential, the Delhi Health Minister said that although people above 45 years of age can come under priority groups, vaccination for all age groups is necessary because, people of different ages live collectively in a family. He further said that when one looks at the COVID-19 case trend, it has been found out that young people are getting more infected with the virus because they are mobile and due to this chances of virus entering the family and affecting elders are more.

While responding to Republic TV’s question on whether Delhi after imposing a night curfew is mulling imposing a complete lockdown in the coming days, the Health Minister said, “If 100 per cent people will start wearing masks before stepping out of their houses then the situation can be brought under control because masks is one of the most important weapon to fight the pandemic.” READ | Delhi: Over 41K people vaccinated on Wednesday amid spike in cases

Asserting that the number of cases has suddenly increased due to the lack of compliance to COVID-19 precaution norms, Satyendar Jain said that even now if people swear to wear mask and follow all the social distancing norms, the pandemic can be immediately put under control in the upcoming 1-2 weeks.

Referring to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan’s statement that the states are demanding age relaxation just to distract people from the main issue, the Delhi Health Minister said, “There is no use of commenting on that.” He further said that the Centre along with the state governments, together have to battle against the Coronavirus pandemic. The state government and the Centre has to remain united in this fight against the pandemic, he added.

Satyendar Jain: 'Delhi is facing 4th wave of Covid'

He said, “Delhi is not facing a second wave. In fact, this is the fourth wave. The first wave was in June, second was in September, third in November and now fourth in March and April. In today’s date, the number of beds available in Delhi for COVID-19 patients is 8,632, out of which only 45 per cent beds are occupied and 55 per cent beds are still available.”

Stating that the Delhi government has been rapidly working towards increasing bed facility for the Coronavirus patients, the Minister said that in the past 2-3 days, 2,500 beds have been increased. In the upcoming days, number beds will be increased further.

Pointing towards the second wave of Coronavirus that struck Delhi in November, Jain said that during that time when around 9,000 patients were admitted on a single day, at time also Delhi had 18,000 more beds in total and due to this, we have 50 per cent of beds available. “Hospital beds will always be available for serious cases, people should not worry,” he added.

(Image: Republic)