Delhi Health Minister Warns Of Omicron Spreading In Community; 'strict Actions' Likely

In a key development, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday asserted that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 is a fast-spreading variant of concern. Furthermore, he added that the Omicron variant is accounting for 46% of the total COVID-19 cases in the national capital. The health minister also informed that the variant is gradually spreading in the community, as deducted from the latest test reports.

"There are 200 coronavirus patients in Delhi hospitals. Genome sequencing of the samples of 115 patients showed 46% had Omicron. These people include those who do not have any travel history. It means Omicron is now inside Delhi," Jain said in a media briefing. "Indeed, the variant is gradually spreading in the community," Satyendar Jain added.

Jain said that out of the 200 coronavirus cases in Delhi hospitals, only 102 belong to the city. He said that a total of 115 are asymptomatic and have been kept in hospitals as a precautionary measure. The minister also added that the experts have claimed the variant to be mild compared to its predecessors like the Delta variant.

Might impose stricter curbs, says Delhi HM

The health minister added that Delhi is now undertaking precautionary measures to curb the further spread of the virus. He reiterated that all schools, gyms, theatres etc have been closed in a bid to contain the virus. Jain said that stringent curbs have been put in place as part of the Graded Response Action Plan for COVID-19 to check the spread of infection and that the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) will make further decisions on implementing more restrictions. The minister also added that it will take at least 7-8 days to know the effects of any restriction placed.

Replying to a question of whether the state is now facing a third wave of coronavirus, the minister said that the variant is spreading fast across the country. However, he said that the Omicron variant has a mild effect, which can be seen as a positive. He further added that no deaths were recorded in the country on Wednesday despite recording 961 Omicron cases. Earlier on Wednesday, the minister had said many international travellers who tested negative at the airport were found to be covid positive after a few days. During this period, they are infecting their family members, he said.

The DDMA had on Wednesday decided that COVID-related restrictions imposed in Delhi under the 'yellow alert' will continue for the time being and authorities will monitor the situation for a while before deciding on fresh curbs. The minister once again said that the government will look at imposing stricter curbs if necessary.

Delhi reports a serious hike in Omicron cases

While Delhi continues to lead the tally with 263 cases of Omicron, it has also reported a surge in COVID-19 infections. Apart from that, Delhi with the highest number of infections has also contributed to India's total tally taking the nationwide Omicron count to 961 followed by fresh 13,154 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

The Delhi government also issued a 'yellow alert' or Level 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan for the national capital imposing certain restrictions across the city. Informing about the same, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal through a virtual briefing had informed about it and urged the people to follow proper COVID protocols. As a part of the yellow alert issued for Delhi, restrictions have been imposed upon educational institutions, markets, public transports, recreational spots, among others. Also, a total ban has been imposed on any kind of public or mass gathering.

Image: PTI/ REPUBLICWORLD