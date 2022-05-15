Last Updated:

Delhi Heatwave: Mercury Crosses 49 Degree Celsius Mark Amid 'orange Alert'

Amid the ongoing heatwave across several parts of the country, the mercury crossed the 49 degree Celsius mark in the national capital, Delhi, on May 15.

General News
 
| Written By
Megha Rawat

Image: Pixabay/Representative


Amid the ongoing heatwave across several parts of the country, the mercury crossed the 49 degree Celsius mark in the national capital, Delhi, on Sunday, May 15. Mungeshpur and Najafgarh in Delhi recorded 49.2 and 49.1 degrees Celsius respectively on Sunday. 

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature recorded at Delhi Sports Complex reached 48.4 degrees Celsius. While Jafarpur in Delhi recorded 47.5 degrees Celsius, Pitampura recorded 47.3 degrees Celsius. 

At the Delhi base station, Safdarjung Observatory, the maximum temperature rose to 45.6 degrees Celsius which was five notches above the highest in this season so far. 

The primary weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 42.5 degrees Celsius on Friday whereas 44.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday. According to sources, the heatwave in Delhi is expected to continue for a week.

READ | Gujarat reels under severe heatwave, Surendranagar sizzles at 46 degrees Celsius

IMD issues orange alert for several states

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, UP, and Odisha. The IMD said that people need to wait for some more days to gain any relief from the blistering heat and soaring temperatures that have gripped a large part of the country.

READ | Severe heatwave conditions likely in parts of national capital

IMD scientist RK Jenamani said that on April 27 some parts of the country recorded temperatures above 45°C. In view of this, IMD has announced an orange warning for Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, UP and Odisha. 

READ | Delhi: Heatwave predicted to peak on Sunday before easing

According to the IMD, severe heatwave conditions are expected in isolated pockets over Punjab, Delhi, Haryana-Chandigarh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Chattisgarh, interior Odisha, interior Gangetic West Bengal and northern parts of Gujarat. 

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the heatwave could cause "moderate" health issues for vulnerable individuals in affected areas, including infants, the elderly, and people with chronic ailments.

"As a result, residents of these areas should avoid excessive heat, dress in light colored, loose-fitting cotton clothing, and cover their heads with a cloth, hat, or umbrella," the IMD advised.

READ | Pakistan issues advisory for citizens, schools as 'severe' heatwave continues
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND