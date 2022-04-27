Delhi Heatwave: Yellow Alert Sounded For Forthcoming Week; Highest Temp Recorded At 44.2℃

As the scorching heat spell besets the country, the National capital is set to suffer unbearable summers ahead with the meteorological department predicting an exponential rise in the highest temperature. The mercury is set to shoot up in the forthcoming week with the warm and dry winds making the weather conditions more humid. As per IMD Scientist RK Jenamani, the capital city on Wednesday breached the highest temperature mark recorded in the past weeks and reached 44.2℃ at the Siri Fort Complex.

Relief from scorching heat soon is not on the cards for Delhites as the national capital continues to bear the brunt of the yellow alert of heatwave issued by the IMD. The meteorological department also predicted the possibility of a dust storm. The dust storm is likely to be witnessed on April 29 across North India.

Heatwave in Delhi

However, the temperature is likely to drop a bit in the first week of the coming month- May. As per IMD, May 1-2 will bring some sense of solace to people in Delhi who are witnessing blazing summers presently. The maximum temperature may even leap to 46 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi, a Met department official said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) uses four-colour codes: green (no action required), yellow (watch and remain updated), orange (be prepared), and red (be prepared) (take action) to update about the weather conditions. According to the IMD, the heatwave could cause "moderate" health issues for vulnerable persons in affected areas, including babies, the elderly, and people with chronic ailments.



The maximum temperature in Delhi on April 21, 2017, was 43.2℃. The month's highest maximum temperature was recorded to be 45.6 degrees Celsius on April 29 in 1941. Higher-than-normal temperatures in northwest India since March last week are being witnessed across north India. The region gained some relief last week with cloudy weather due to the effect of a Western Disturbance. The national capital has been issued with a heatwave warning that will commence on April 28.

