Delhi High Court Allows Minor Rape Victim To Terminate Pregnancy Of 25 Weeks

The Delhi High Court permitted the termination of a minor rape victim's 25-week pregnancy, directing the Safdarjung hospital to constitute a medical board and conduct the medical procedure in this regard. A petition moved by the victim's father was allowed by justice Yashwant Verma on July 19, directing the hospital to form a medical board and directing the victim to appear before the board on July 21.

It's important to note that as per the Act, pregnancy beyond 24 weeks can be terminated only in case of major foetal abnormalities, as examined by the medical board. In the absence of such a condition as obtained in the present case, the board would express its inability to go ahead.

Age of the petitioner (victim) is about 13 years

According to the report accessed by the medical board, the age of the petitioner is reported to be about 13 years and the period of gestation is 25 weeks and six days, as has been determined by the clinical examination and ultrasound report.

The victim had filed the case through her father and informed she was raped in her native village on December 25, 2021 and a case was registered in the police station at Safdarjung enclave, Delhi. The petitioner approached the Safdarjung hospital, however, having been asked to seek a legal remedy, following which this petition was filed in the Delhi high court. According to the order of July 19, the hospital had constituted a four-member medical board on their own as soon as the matter was listed in the court.

'Terminate the procedure if the petitioner's life is in danger': Delhi HC

The court observed, "The court shudders to even imagine the state of despondency that would descend over her life. The mental and physical trauma that she would have to undergo if she were forced to carry the foetus and take on the onerous duties of motherhood is unimaginable."

The court also noted that if the board and the doctors find during the procedure that there is a risk to the life of the petitioner, they can immediately abandon the procedure for termination of pregnancy. The bench further directed Safdarjung hospital to preserve the foetus for the purpose of DNA testing which would be required with reference to the criminal case registered in this matter.

