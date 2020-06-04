Delhi HC Seeks Report From State Over Slow Disposal Of Remains Of COVID-19 Dead

The Delhi High Court has sought a report from the Delhi Government and the three Municipal Corporations of Delhi explaining the reasons for slow disposal of mortal remains of patients who died due to COVID-19. The bench comprising Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan heard it suo-moto taking note of reports regarding slow disposal of the COVID-19 related dead bodies.

This comes after the court went through the status report released by Delhi government’s Health department which said only seven bodies out of the total 45 bodies were disposed of, while 10 new bodies were received.

"We would like to know from the respondents the reason for slow disposal of these dead bodies,” the bench noted.

“It is one thing to issue directions/guidelines and it is absolutely a different thing to ensure the execution of those directions," the bench said directing the Delhi government to ensure the bodies are being disposed of in a timely manner.

“We are not burdening the respondents by adding any further directions to the directions already issued by the respondent no.1 (Delhi government) on May 30, 2020. However, what we expect from the respondents is the proper execution of those guidelines/directions so that the aforesaid dead bodies may be disposed of at the earliest,” said the bench.

The Delhi government on Saturday directed COVID-designated hospitals in the city to arrange a funeral within 38 hours of a person dying of the infectious disease, to prevent bodies piling up in mortuaries.

The Delhi government on Friday also told the Delhi high court that they had taken urgent steps to ensure there was no delay in the disposal of the bodies of persons who died of Covid-19 or were suspected to have died of the disease.

The order, issued by Delhi’s health secretary Padmini Singla stated that the hospital has to send the body of the Covid-19 patient or of those suspected to have the infection to the mortuary within two hours of the death. The family must contact the mortuary within 12 hours, after which the hospital has to arrange a cremation or burial within 24 hours, in consultation with the family.