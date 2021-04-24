Delhi High Court Disconcerted Over Oxygen Shortage; Asks State To Have Mechanism In Place

As Delhi struggles to cope up with the supply of medical oxygen for hospitals, the High Court expressed displeasure over the lack of PSA oxygen plants. Delhi High Court Division Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Rekha Palli was hearing a plea by Maharaja Agarsen Hospital regarding the shortage of oxygen. The Delhi government was represented by Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra. The HC has also sought answers from the Centre over oxygen supply to the city.

Justice Vipin Sanghi citing media reports stated that the situation is serious in the national capital. In addition, it has also asked the Centre to reveal the amount of oxygen that will be supplied to Delhi. Moreover, the HC has also sought answers over how oxygen can be supplied to the hospitals.

The counsel for Centre remarked that officers have been working for 24 hours to address the issue. In its questions to the Delhi government, the court asked the reasons for not setting up an oxygen plant in the national capital, in order to ensure a timely supply. Meanwhile, the Maharaja Agrasen Hospital on its part has stated that over 106 patients admitted are in critical condition and in need of immediate oxygen.

"106 patients are in critical condition, if we do not get oxygen, then we have to discharge them. We need immediate oxygen." the hospital added.

The High Court has also warned of action against officers owing to the lack of oxygen supply to the hospitals. The court has further directed the Centre to take more stringent steps in terms of supplying oxygen to the people. "People have their fundamental right to live." the Court added. Meanwhile, Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra has requested 480 metric tonnes of oxygen to be supplied to Delhi.

"If we're not getting 480 MT of allocated oxygen, entire functioning will collapse in 24 hrs if we don't put our House in order." Mehra added

Delhi's Batra Hospital Receives 500 Litres Of Liquid Oxygen

As Delhi grapples with the COVID-19 crisis and lack of oxygen supply, the city's Batra Hospital has received a fresh supply of medical oxygen on Saturday. The Batra Hospital had earlier reported that it ran out of oxygen supply for patients. The tanker that has reached Batra Hospital contains half a tonne of medical oxygen as per reports. Dr SCL Gupta, the Director of Batra Hospital has stated that they have declared an oxygen emergency while requesting more assistance.

Dr Gupta stated that the hospital has run out of oxygen. Additionally, he has requested the authorities to provide more medical oxygen supply at the earliest. As of now, the hospital is providing oxygen to critical patients, like those admitted in ICUs. As for others, the hospital is providing them oxygen through cylinders.

"I urge the authorities to supply us with liquid medical oxygen at the earliest." said Dr Gupta

Speaking to Republic TV, Dr Gupta stated that the hospital needs more oxygen considering the number of patients admitted. According to Dr Gupta, the total oxygen needed is over 8000 litres. The hospital has admitted over 350 patients, among with 48 of them have been admitted in ICUs.

"We have only received 500 litres of oxygen whereas over 8000 litres is required. Among 350 patients admitted, 48 of them are in ICUs. We have declared an emergency and diverted all the oxygen to ICUs." Dr Batra stated. "We don't know what is going to happen after 45 minutes. I urge the authorities to supply Batra Hospital and other hospitals with more oxygen, which is a lifeline." added Dr Batra

