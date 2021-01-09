Delhi High Court Issues Notice To Facebook For Revealing Identity Of Hathras Rape Victim

The Delhi High Court on Friday issued a notice to Delhi government, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and various media houses on a petition seeking action against them for allegedly disclosing the identity the Hathras gang-rape victim in publications and online posts.

A division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh who issued notices on the petition and also sought replies from the media houses have listed the matter for further hearing on February 5. The petition has sought a direction to the Delhi government to ask the social media platforms and media houses to take down any information on the details of the identity of the victim in Hathras gang rape case.

Petitioner Manan Narula, who filed the PIL through advocates Suman Chauhan and Jivesh Tiwari, alleged gross violation of section 228A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sought lodging of FIR against all the news organisations who published information relating to the victim that disclosed her identity to the public at large.

The actions of such disclosure of the identity of the victim of rape is an offence under Section 228A of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 and there has been no action taken on behalf of the respondent no. 1 (Delhi government) which is the law enforcement agency empowered to take notice of such offences, it said. During the hearing, the petitioner's lawyer informed the court that hashtags were used on Twitter with the name of the Hathras rape and murder victim by a large number of people including celebrities and cricketers.

Standing criminal counsel of Delhi Government Rahul Mehra stated that the issue of disclosure of a rape victim's identity was very serious, especially in the age of social media. However, Mehra disappointedly said that the petitioner ought to have moved the trial court under Section 156(3) for seeking lodging of an FIR against the offenders.

HC seeks reply from some of the known media houses

The Delhi High Court also sought replies from several leading publications, social media platforms and news organisations who had allegedly also mentioned or revealed the identity of victim in some capacity.

(With PTI Inputs)