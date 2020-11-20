Delhi High Court Orders Transfer Of 215 Judicial Officers Across Various Courts

In a major reshuffle, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday ordered the transfer of around 215 judicial officers across the national capital with over 90 postings pertaining to newly inducted officers in the Delhi Judicial Services. The Delhi HC issued a circular listing the names of 168 judges who were transferred and another 47 judicial officers who were posted as Metropolitan Magistrates (MMs). The judicial officers will be controlled by the Principal District and Sessions Judge of the District to which they have been allocated. Judicial officers posted as MMs will conduct tasks of link duty, TIP, inquest proceedings, recording statements under Section 164 CrPC besides administrative duties.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja who was hearing former union minister MJ Akbar's defamation case against Journalist Priya Ramani has also been transferred to another court by the Delhi HC. ACMM Pahuja who was hearing cases in Special MP/MLA Court has now been transferred as well. ACMM Pahuja has now been transferred to Karkardooma District Court as Senior Civil Judge cum Rent Controller. Recently, the District and Sessions Judge had refused to transfer MJ Akbar's defamation case against Priya Ramani from the Special MP/MLA Court.

President appoints 28 additional magistrates as permanent judges

Recently, President Ram Nath Kovind appointed 28 Additional Judges of the Allahabad High Court as permanent Judges of the court with effect from the date they assume charge of their office. On Tuesday, the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice issued an official notification informing of the new appointments. Usually, an Additional Juge has to serve for two years in the position before he/she is appointed as a permanent Judge based on their performance. The Allahabad HC was operating with a total of 100 Judges despite having a sanctioned strength of 160 Judges. Being the largest High Court with a large number of cases, Allahabad Court is working with a shortage of 60 Judges as of November 1, the Ministry of Law and Justice reported. (With agency inputs)

