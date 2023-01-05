Delhi Hit-&-run Case Accused Sent To 4-day Police Custody; 2 New Suspects Under Scanner

The Rohini court has granted four more days of police custody to all five accused of the Delhi hit and run case. The five accused have been identified as Deepak Khanna (26), Gramin Seva auto driver, Amit Khanna (25), who worked in a bank on a contract basis in Uttam Nagar, Krishan (27), who worked at Spanish Culture Centre in CP, Mithun (26), a hairdresser and Manoj Mittal (27), a ration dealer.

Their custody has been extended after the court first sent them to a three-day custody on January 3. All five of them were produced in the court via video conferencing for security reasons.

The said persons were arrested for ramming their car into 20-year-old Anjali Singh during the wee hours of January 1. Anjali, who was the sole breadwinner of her family, was on a scooty when she was hit by a Baleno car and died after after her body was dragged for a few kilometres in Kanjhawala. A few eyewitnesses also claimed to have seen Anjali's body trapped underneath the car following which they dialled the police. One of the eyewitness is Anjali's friend Nidhi who recently made massive claims about the incident amid the probe.

New twists in Delhi hit-and-run case

Anjali's friend Nidhi claimed that the victim was intoxicated which led to the accident, however, the post-mortem report said otherwise. "She (Anjali) was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler. It is the fault of the girl. I had told her to let me drive telling her that she was drunk but she opposed it," Nidhi said while speaking to the media. The girl, however, has now come under the scanner for her contrasting statement as she is said to have fled the scene after the accident.

Asha Devi, the mother of Nirbhaya, who visited the victim's mother on January 4, said that she does not believe Nidhi's statement. "I request authorities to investigate the case and support the family financially. Job should be given to the family members as soon as possible. I do not put allegations on anyone but I do not support what that girl (Nidhi) has said in her statement," Nirbhaya's mother stated. In addition to this, the Delhi Police has made a massive revelation saying that there are two more persons apart from the said five who are involved in the case and an investigation is underway to nab them. They are said to have tried to tamper with the evidence, the police said.

Image: Republic World