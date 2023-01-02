Delhi Hit-and-run Case: CM Arvind Kejriwal Calls Kanjhawala Incident 'shameful'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal termed the recent hit-and-run case in the city "shameful" and said he wants strict action against culprits. "What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope that the culprits will be punished severely," Kejriwal tweeted on Monday.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena also expressed his disappointment over the issue and said his head hangs in shame over the incident.

The Delhi LG tweeted, "My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators. Have been monitoring with the Commissioner of Police, Delhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into."

Have been monitoring with the Commissioner of Police, Delhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into.

The Delhi hit-and-run case

On December 31, 2022, a 20-year-old girl who was travelling on her scooty, is believed to have collided with a car, after which she was dragged by it for a certain distance, ultimately dying.

Statement by police on the case

Police say the girl's body was entangled in the wheel of the car after which she was dragged and her clothes also were ripped. All the five people in the car have been arrested and the vehicle has been seized.

While speaking to the Republic, Delhi DCP (Outer) Harendra K Singh said, "The first information was received from PS Kanjhawala area Rohini district that a person is being dragged by the car."

He added, "the music inside the vehicle was very loud...When they realised that something was wrong with the vehicle, they got the body disentangled and moved away. After the blood test, it will be known if the accused were intoxicated."

Family alleges foul play

The family of the woman denied to accept the incident as a hit-and-run case. Her uncle, while speaking to the media said, "The girl was dragged for around 10 metres. Scooty and the body has been found in two different places. It is not an accident, after seeing that girl alone, something wrong must have happened with her, that's why the scooty and the body were found at two different places."