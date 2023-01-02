Delhi Hit-and-run Case: Police Statement To Kin's Claims; 5 Things You Need To Know

A shocking incident of the hit-and-run case emerged from Delhi wherein a 20-year-old girl died after she was hit and dragged for a few kilometres by a car in the Sultanpuri area in the national capital. According to the police, all five occupants of the car have been apprehended and the vehicle has also been seized.

Here are five things we know so far:

1. The terrifying incident took place when a 20-year-old girl who was driving her scooty was hit by a car in the wee hours of Sunday in the Sulatanpuri area of the national capital. It was alleged that after she collided with the car, she was dragged for over 4 kilometres, eventually dying.

2. According to the police, the girl's body got entangled in the car's wheel and was dragged alongside. Her clothes were also ripped in the accident. The accused who have been apprehended told police that the windows of the vehicle were closed and the music was playing at a loud volume so they did not get to know that the girl was being dragged. Police apprehended all 5 occupants of the car.

3. The deceased's family members have stated this is not an accident but a case of sexual assault and then brutal murder, indicating gang rape. However, police have denied "false and frivolous" claims that it was a rape and murder incident.

4. The family members are also claiming that the Delhi police are trying to save the accused because of the political links. As per the victim's kin, one of five accused identified as Manoj Mittal is a ration dealer in the Sultanpuri area and also a BJP leader, therefore he is being shielded.

5. The Delhi L-G Vinai Saxena and CM Arvind Kejriwal called the incident "shameful". Taking to his Twitter, Vinai Saxena said, "My head hangs in shame over the inhuman crime in Kanjhawla-Sultanpuri today morning and I am shocked at the monstrous insensitivity of the perpetrators. Have been monitoring with the Commissioner of Police, Delhi and the accused have been apprehended. All aspects are being thoroughly looked into." He also appealed to everyone to not resort to any opportunistic scavenging and urged people to work together to make society more sensitive.

On the other hand, CM Kejriwal tweeted, "What happened to our sister in Kanjhawala is very shameful. I hope that the culprits will be punished severely."