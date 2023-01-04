Delhi Hit & Run Case: FSL Team Finds Glass Inside Baleno Car Involved In 20-yr-old's Death

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, on Wednesday, January 4, reached the Sultanpuri police station in the national capital and inspected the Baleno car involved in the horrific Delhi hit-and-run case. In the latest development, the FSL team has found a glass in the car.

As shocking details emerge every passing day in the Kanjhawala accident, preliminary reports essentially indicated that there were blood stains under the car. This is the same Baleno car that allegedly dragged the 20-year-old Anjali for about an hour on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

The officials of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team conducted an inspection of the car along with the team of police led by DCP Harendra K Singh at Delhi's Sultanpuri police station. Notably, this is the second time the FSL team is investigating the car in which all five accused were present when the gruesome accident took place.

The FSL team partially reconducted the crime scene and examined the car to ascertain how the scooter collided with the vehicle. Officials recreated the scene of the collision between the Baleno car and the scooter and tried to understand in which direction both the victim Anjali and her friend Nidhi would have fallen when the two-wheeler lost balance.

5-6 calls were made to Police Control Room

Republic TV, earlier in the day, accessed exclusive details of the Delhi police report on the hit and run case that was submitted to the Ministry of Home Affairs. According to sources, five to six Police Control Room (PCR) calls were made on the night of the incident.

The report mentioned that the first PCR call was received at 2.18 am in which a person informed about the accident. The second PCR call was received at 2.20 am about the same accident.

Notably, two PCR calls were made by an eyewitness named Deepak at about 3:24 am. He notified the police about the victim's body beneath the car.

