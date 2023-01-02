Delhi Hit-and-run Case: Protestors Ask AAP MLA To Leave As She Paradrops At Protest Site

Angered by the Sultanpuri hit-and-run case wherein a 20-year-old, Anjali, died after she was hit and dragged for a few kilometres by a car in Delhi, several people staged a protest in the national capital demanding justice, on Monday.

Several people along with the victim's family staged a protest in front of the Sultanpuri police station demanding justice. It is pertinent to mention that the diabetic mother of the deceased has been spearheading against the Delhi police's laxity in the case. Notably, the protest erupted after the eyewitnesses of the incident revealed loopholes in the police's theory and said that the cops did not act proactively.

Protestors ask AAP MLA to leave as she para drops at protest site

Amid the protest, a car with the 'Delhi Legislative Assembly' name inked on it appeared at the protest site. The angry protestor stopped the car and started banging it and pulling the windscreen wipers and damaging the windshield. Later, it was found that the car belongs to the AAP leader and MLA Rakhi Birla.

Rakhi Birla then appeared in person and sat beside the deceased's mother. However, the AAP leader faced opposition from the protestors and was forced to leave the protest site. Speaking to the reporters at the premises of the Sultanpuri police station, she said, "There should be no politics on this." On this, one of the protestors lambasted the AAP leader saying, "It's a failure of Arvind Kejriwal. Where are the 15 lakh CCTV cameras?"

Following this, the Delhi police manhandled media personnel and pushed them out of the Sultanipuri station.

Statement by police on the case

Police say the girl's body was entangled in the wheel of the car after which she was dragged and her clothes also were ripped. All five people in the car have been arrested and the vehicle has been seized.

While speaking to the Republic, Delhi DCP (Outer) Harendra K Singh said, "The first information was received from PS Kanjhawala area Rohini district that a person is being dragged by the car."

He added, "The music inside the vehicle was very loud...When they realised that something was wrong with the vehicle, they got the body disentangled and moved away. After the blood test, it will be known if the accused was intoxicated."

The family alleges foul play

The family of the woman denied accepting the incident as a hit-and-run case. Her uncle, while speaking to the media said, "The girl was dragged for around 10 metres. Scooty and the body has been found in two different places. It is not an accident, after seeing that girl alone, something wrong must have happened with her, that's why the scooty and the body were found at two different places."