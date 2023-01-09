Delhi Hit & Run Case: Theft At Victim Anjali's Residence; Family Alleges Nidhi's Role

A theft was reported at the house of Anjali Singh, the girl who died in the Delhi hit-and-run case in the Kanjhawala area of the national capital on December 31. Anjali's family said thieves smashed open the lock of their home and took several belongings, including an LCD television, according to reports. The family has accused Anjali's 'friend' Nidhi, the woman who was travelling with her on the day of the accident, of being involved in the theft.

“We got a call about the incident at 8:30 in the morning following which we reached the spot for further investigation and an FIR has also been registered,” the Delhi Police said in a statement.

A team of forensic experts also reached the spot and collected exhibits from the site of the incident.

Kanjhawala hit-and-run case

Anjali died in the early hours of the New Year after a car hit her scooter and then dragged her for several kilometres. Her body was found in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala.

Five men who were travelling in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections.

Anjali's family has refused to accept the incident as a hit-and-run case. "The girl was dragged for around 10 meters. Scooty and body have been found in two different places. It is not an accident, after seeing that girl alone, something wrong must have happened with her, that's why the scooty and the body were found at two different places," her uncle told the media.

Later on, police found CCTV footage that showed Anjali was not alone, but accompanied by a friend, Nidhi, on her scooter.

The preliminary autopsy report showed no injuries suggestive of sexual assault.

On Thursday, the Delhi Police said apart from the five people already arrested, two others have been trying to tamper evidence in a bid to save the accused.

"We have arrested 5 accused and we are interrogating them. During interrogation, we found that two more people are involved in the incident. Our team is conducting raids as well. We got to know that the car was driven by Amit and not by Deepak. Two others have also been made the accused in this case. We're trying to arrest them," police said at a press conference.

Centre takes action

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked for a thorough investigation into the incident and has ordered officials to "act expeditiously without any fear."