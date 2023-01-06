Delhi Hit-&-run Case: Victim's Friend Nidhi Taken For Questioning As Claims Fall Flat

As the investigation into the Delhi hit-and-run case continues, the police have taken Nidhi, the friend of 20-year-old Anjali, who died after being dragged for several kilometres under a car in the Sultanpuri area of Delhi, for interrogation on Friday.

On Friday, the Delhi Police arrived at Nidhi's residence and took her for questioning in the Delhi hit-and-run case. It is pertinent to mention that Nidhi alleged that Anjali was in an 'inebriated' state on the day when the gruesome incident happened. However, according to the post-mortem report, it has been learnt that the claim made by the victim's friend was false as Anjali was not under the influence of alcohol.

Nidhi's statement and post-mortem finding do not match, which raises several questions about why she is lying, being the prime eyewitness and apparently, the last person with whom the victim had her last conversation.

Difference between Nidhi's statement & post-mortem report

Earlier, Nidhi claimed that Anjali was in an 'inebriated' state when the accident took place in the early hours of January 1, 2023. She further alleged that the accused knew that the girl was under the vehicle but they dragged her.

Speaking to the media, Anjali's friend Nidhi elaborated on the incident and said, "She (Anjali) was in a drunken state but insisted on driving the two-wheeler. It is the fault of the girl. I had told her to let me drive telling her that she was drunk but she opposed it. After being hit by the car, she came under the car and got dragged with it."

However, Nidhi's claims were proven wrong when the post-mortem report came. On Wednesday, Republic accessed the post-mortem report of the victim, according to which it was learnt that Anjali was not under the influence of alcohol as claimed by Nidhi.

Apart from this, it was also revealed that shock and haemorrhage caused due to antemortem injury to the head, spine, left femur, and both lower limbs were also the reason behind the victim's death. The report also clearly mentioned that there was no injury suggestive of sexual assault and all the injuries were caused due to blunt force due to vehicular accident and extreme dragging.