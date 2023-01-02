Delhi Hit-and-run Case: Victim's Uncle Says Death 'no Accident', Alleges Foul Play

The family of the 20-year-old woman who died in the horrific Delhi hit-and-run case on December 31 claims her death was not an accident. The woman died after her scooty collided with a car and she was dragged for a considerable distance. "The girl was dragged for around 10 metres. Scooty and the body has been found in two different places. It is not an accident, after seeing that girl alone, something wrong must have happened with her, that's why the scooty and the body were found at two different places," the girl's uncle has alleged.

Woman dragged for kilometres

Police said a woman died in a hit-and-run accident in the Delhi's Kanjhawala area on Saturday. The woman's clothes were ripped off after she was dragged. The woman used to work at events, the victim's mother told ANI, adding, "My daughter left home yesterday evening at around 5-6 pm, saying she will return."

"I called her at 9 pm to bring vegetables while returning home. She told me that she'll return by 10-11 pm. After that, I didn't receive her call and I took medicines and went off to sleep and don't know what happened in between," the deceased's mother said, adding that a call came regarding the incident next morning.

Car owner apprehended

Delhi police apprehended the car owner on the basis of the registered number of the car, said DCP Outer Delhi, Harendra K Singh. "During the probe, the accused said that their car met with an accident with the victim's scooty but they were unaware that she was dragged along with their car for several kilometres," he said.

The Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) has summoned the Delhi police in connection with the case.