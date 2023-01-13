Delhi Hit-&-run: FSL's Blood Report Reveals 'accused Were Drunk At The Time Of Incident'

The blood samples showed that all five accused persons were under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident, Republic Media Network learnt from sources moments after the Forensic Science Laboratory on Friday, January 13, handed over the report of the accused persons in the Kanjhawala case.

Delhi hit & run case

Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in outer Delhi.

Seven people have been arrested in connection with the accident. Initially, police arrested Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26), and Manoj Mittal in connection with the accident. Later, two more persons -- Ashutosh and Ankush Khanna -- were arrested for allegedly shielding the accused.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the Delhi Police to file a chargesheet in the case at the earliest. The MHA has warned the Delhi Police against laxity in the investigation, and to ensure the same, has asked to submit reports every fortnight, informing about the progress of the investigation.

Further, the MHA directed the Delhi Police to suspend all its personnel deployed on the route following a report on the accident submitted by an inquiry committee headed by Special Commissioner of Police Shalini Singh.

Delhi Police on Friday suspended 11 of its personnel who were on PCR and picket duty on the route where the woman was killed, officials said. Five personnel on two pickets and six personnel on three PCR vans have been suspended. Of them, two are sub-inspectors, four assistant sub-inspectors, four head constables, and one constable, a senior police officer said.

