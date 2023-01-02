Delhi Hit & Run Horror: Massive Protests Outside L-G Residence & Sultanpuri Police Station

Dozens of people, mostly Aam Aadmi Party workers, gathered outside Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena's residence and the Sultanpuri Police Station demanding strict punishment for the men who dragged a woman under their car for a few kilometres.

Visuals from L-G's residence show that water cannons are being used to disperse the crowd. The protesters have alleged that police are treating the incident as an accident case.

The woman riding a scooter was hit and dragged by a car in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area on Sunday night. She was allegedly dragged for four kilometres and was found naked by the police.

The protesters raised slogans against the L-G and demanded his resignation. A heavy police force has been deployed outside Saxena's residence.

"The people here are gathered for justice for our daughter. The incident that took place with that girl could also happen with our daughters," one of the protesters said.

Another added, "This is not a political thing. We are with the girl. We demand Centre and Delhi government to take strict action in the case."

AAP workers protest outside L-G's residence

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers also protested outside L-G's residence over the incident. They held placards like "Delhi L-G, resign from the post", and "L-G made Delhi a jungle raj."

Party MLA Atishi said, "From day till night, he only does one thing to stop the development works of Arvind Kejriwal. This wouldn't have happened if L-G had got time from doing dirty politics. I blame LG for this."

Malti, an aunt of the victim, said, "Police called us and informed us that our girl had met with an accident. We demand death for all who are responsible for her death. They did enormous damage to her family and must be punished."

Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) officials have reached Sultanpuri Police Station to examine the Maruti Baleno car under which the woman was stuck for about four kilometres.

Meanwhile, five men travelling in the vehicle have been nabbed. Police said that they are investigating the case.