Delhi Hit & Run: Kiran Bedi Calls Conduct Of Accused Alarming; Poses Questions To Cops

As the Delhi police interrogate the hit-and-run case, former IPS officer Kiran Bedi, in an exclusive conversation with Republic, called the conduct of the accused in the case 'alarming'.

Bedi, who previously worked as the Joint Commissioner of Police of the Delhi police, highlighted how it was all an indication of how the youngsters were taking the law and order for 'granted' in the National capital. Bedi stressed that they were becoming 'violaters by nature and impunity'.

Highlighting the need to reinstate the belief in law, she said, "Unless we do that, we will never be able to prevent crime because observance of the law will only happen when you are respectful of the law and also fearful of law, and that is missing." "The challenge for the Delhi Police is- how do we drive home the message that you break the law, you will bear the consequences, whoever you may be," she further said.

On the night of December 31, a 20-year-old riding a scooty met with an accident and her clothes got entangled in the wheel of the car due to which she was dragged for 10 km in outer Delhi's Khanjawala area. She was taken to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Why did we dismantle the system of PCR vans?

Despite the Delhi police arresting all the five accused in the case, questions are being raised as to how, with so many officers deployed on New Year's Eve, such an incident took place in the national capital.

During the exclusive conversation with Republic, Bedi also highlighted the Delhi police first set up Police Control Rooms and then, Police Control Vans. Elaborating on the Control Vans, she said, "Best of the gypsies, functioning vehicle which had a wireless set, a police constable and one reserve also, with a wireless set. Some of them even had cameras. They were there as a system, then, what happened? Why did we dismantle the system? There may be wisdom behind it, I don't know."

She further highlighted how these Police Control Vans were positioned in different locations, which were often changed to keep the surprise element. Also, how they were linked to the Central Control Rooms, and in case of any calls, the Control Vans were immediately rushed.

"They were accountable, they were the first respondents, we need to relook as to why we dismantles this and what was the wisdom behind it?" she said.

Further, Bedi expressed her opinion that the SHOs must ensure that the cameras in every route, including those installed at shops, should be functional and recording and documenting everything that was happening in the area of its focus, and then saving it.